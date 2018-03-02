Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for remainder of contest Thursday

Harkless is dealing with a left knee injury and will not return to Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Look for more details about the injury to emerge in the next couple of days, with the Trail Blazers next contest coming Saturday against the Thunder. In the meantime, expect Evan Turner and Ed Davis to see more minutes for the remainder of Thursday's game.

