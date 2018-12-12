Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for rest Wednesday

Harkless is out for rest Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Harkless missed 12 games earlier in the season due to knee soreness, so the Blazers will give him off Wednesday, which is the second half of a back-to-back set. Jake Layman and Evan Turner could see extra run as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories