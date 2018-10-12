Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Friday

Harkless (knee) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

This designation comes as a bit of surprise considering Harkless was previously listed as probable. His absence means he'll have missed all of the Blazers' preseason contests. However, all indications are that Harkless will be ready for the regular season opener against the Lakers on Thursday.

