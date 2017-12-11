Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Monday vs. Warriors
Harkless (quad) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Harkless will be missing a second straight game with a bruised quad, as he also was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Rockets. Evan Tuner picked up the start in his place in that contest, posting four points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes. He'll likely do so again Monday, while Pat Connaughton is also a candidate to see extended minutes off the bench. Harkless' next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Heat.
