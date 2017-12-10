Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Saturday vs. Rockets
Harkless (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
The exact severity of Harkless' quad injury remains unclear at this point in time, though he'll sit out Saturday and will then be evaluated on a game-to-game basis following it. With Harkless out, Evan Turner will pick up the start at small forward, while Pat Connaughton should see a bigger workload off the bench.
