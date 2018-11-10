Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Sunday vs. Celtics
Harkless (knee) is out Sunday against the Celtics, Jamie Hudson of NBCS Northwest reports.
Harkless has been sidelined since late October due to right knee soreness. His next chance to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Lakers.
