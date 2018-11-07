Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Thursday vs. Clippers
Harkless (knee) is out Thursday against the Clippers, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Harkless will miss a seventh straight game Thursday as a result of knee soreness. Jake Layman is expected to continue starting in Harkless' stead.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To remain out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out again Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.