Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Tuesdsay

Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against the Knicks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The absence will mark the third consecutive game missed for Harkless due to a knee injury. As a result, Evan Turner is the likely candidate to draw another start at small forward in his place. The severity of the issue is still not known, so consider him day-to-day heading into Friday's matchup versus the Warriors.