Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Wednesday
Harkless (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless will miss his fifth straight game with left knee soreness. He'll have another shot at returning Friday against New Orleans, but for now and until he returns Jake Layman should will presumably continue starting.
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Wednesday•
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Monday•
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Upgraded to questionable•
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Sunday•
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Friday•
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Wednesday•
