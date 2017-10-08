Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Perfect shooting leads to 16 points Sunday

Harkless totaled 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 win over the Clippers.

While an impressive performance by Harkless, he still remains a low-usage option within the team's offense, as he took just six shots. Last season, he posted 10.0 points (8.1 field-goal attempts), 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, making him somewhat of a fringe fantasy option. That doesn't project to change much heading into this upcoming season.