Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Perfect shooting leads to 16 points Sunday
Harkless totaled 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 win over the Clippers.
While an impressive performance by Harkless, he still remains a low-usage option within the team's offense, as he took just six shots. Last season, he posted 10.0 points (8.1 field-goal attempts), 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game, making him somewhat of a fringe fantasy option. That doesn't project to change much heading into this upcoming season.
