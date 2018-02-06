Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Picks up start Monday
Harkless will start Monday against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With Evan Turner sidelined due to soreness in his calf, Harkless will enter the starting lineup and should see a solid uptick in minutes. In 19 starts this season, Harkless is averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds across 25.8 minutes of action.
