Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays 13 minutes in Wednesday's loss

Harkless had two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Bucks.

Harkless returned to the lineup following a 12-game absence due to a knee injury. While he helps bolster the bench rotation and could potentially steal a spot in the starting five eventually, Harkless has never been a reliable option outside of deep leagues.