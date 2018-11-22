Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays 13 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Harkless had two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Bucks.
Harkless returned to the lineup following a 12-game absence due to a knee injury. While he helps bolster the bench rotation and could potentially steal a spot in the starting five eventually, Harkless has never been a reliable option outside of deep leagues.
