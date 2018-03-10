Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays 19 minutes in return

Harkless totaled just six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 125-108 victory over the Warriors.

Harkless made his return after missing three consecutive games with a knee concern. Prior to the injury, Harkless has been inserted into the starting lineup, but still held little fantasy value, other than perhaps a steals streamer. This is unlikely to change over the course of the next few weeks and he is best left alone except in deeper formats.

