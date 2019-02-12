Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays just 20 minutes in loss

Harkless produced three points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 120-111 loss to the Thunder.

Harkless continues to start for the Trail Blazers but is struggling to play meaningful minutes. The emergence of Jake Layman, as well as the addition of Rodney Hood, appear to have stifled what value Harkless had been building. At this stage, he can safely be left on the waivers in most formats.