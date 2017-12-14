Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays nine minutes in Wednesday's win
Harkless had zero points (0-1 FG), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in nine minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 win over the Heat.
Harkless returned from a two-game absence due to a calf injury. However, he has seen less than 10 minutes in three of his last four appearances. After scoring in double figures in three of the first six games of 2017-18, Harkless has failed to surpass eight points a single time since Oct. 28, and his role has diminished every month.
