Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Posts 15 points in Friday start
Harkless posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 118-100 win over the Kings.
Harkless continues to compete for time at the wing with Evan Turner, as the two have exchanged spots in the starting lineup recently. Harkless actually has a better skill set at power forward, as he's an excellent defender inside and can space the floor effectively nut Al-Farouq Aminu blocks him on the depth chart there. For the time being, Harkless' best chance to garner minutes is at the three
