Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Pours in 22 off the bench in victory

Harkless recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots in 25 minutes during Saturday's 95-92 win over the Lakers.

Harkless' excellent play off the bench probably come as a surprise to many, as his recent injury struggles have left him as the odd man out in Portland, marginalizing any fantasy relevance he once had. It's too early to tell if this is merely a blip on the radar or a portent of better things to come, so exercise extreme caution if you intend on utilizing him in any format.