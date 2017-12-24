Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Pours in 22 off the bench in victory
Harkless recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots in 25 minutes during Saturday's 95-92 win over the Lakers.
Harkless' excellent play off the bench probably come as a surprise to many, as his recent injury struggles have left him as the odd man out in Portland, marginalizing any fantasy relevance he once had. It's too early to tell if this is merely a blip on the radar or a portent of better things to come, so exercise extreme caution if you intend on utilizing him in any format.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays nine minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Monday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...