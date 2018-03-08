Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Practices Thursday, probable for Friday

Harkless (knee) went through a limited practice Thursday and is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless has missed three consecutive games with a knee injury, but was able to go through portions of Thursday's practice without issue. As long as the knee feels fine following the increase in activity, Harkless should be good to go for Friday's contest and would likely reclaim a spot in the starting lineup. If that does occur, look for Evan Turner to slot back in to his typical bench role.