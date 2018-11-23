Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable for Friday

Harkless is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to a left knee injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless should be good to go Friday, but because he played Wednesday for the first time since October, the Trail Blazers are still listing him on the injury report. Confirmation on his status for Friday's contest will come at some point prior to tip-off.

