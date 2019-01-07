Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable for Monday

Harkless (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

This is the second straight game that Harkless has been listed as probable, but the wing ended up being scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Rockets. Look for an update on his status to come following shootaround Monday morning.

