Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable for opener

Harkless (knee) is probable for Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports. However, if Harkless does play, he'll likely be limited to 20 minutes or fewer.

Harkless noted that he's preparing as if he'll play, which is an encouraging sign. Look for more information on his status following Thursday's morning shootaround. He'll presumably start if cleared to play.

