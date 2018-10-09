Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable for Wednesday's contest
Harkless (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against Phoenix, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless was expected to come off the bench in Sunday's preseason game but was a late scratch for unknown reasons. He doesn't appear to have suffered any type of setback and he's expected to take the court in one of the Portland's final exhibitions before the regular season starts up.
