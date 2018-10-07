Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable Sunday
Harkless (knee) is probable for Sunday's preseason game against the Jazz, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Harkless underwent knee surgery at the end of last season, and he's yet to play in a Blazers exhibition contest. That seems likely to change Sunday, however. Look for more information prior to the contest.
