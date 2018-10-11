Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable to play Friday

Harkless (knee) is listed as probable to play in Friday's preseason game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

After the plan was for Harkless to start and see limited minutes in Wednesday's game against the Suns, the wing ended up out of the starting lineup and didn't see a second of playing time. However, it looks like the extra day off was good for Harkless, so expect him to see limited action in Portland's preseason finale.