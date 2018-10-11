Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable to play Friday
Harkless (knee) is listed as probable to play in Friday's preseason game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
After the plan was for Harkless to start and see limited minutes in Wednesday's game against the Suns, the wing ended up out of the starting lineup and didn't see a second of playing time. However, it looks like the extra day off was good for Harkless, so expect him to see limited action in Portland's preseason finale.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Doesn't see the floor Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: No longer listed in starting five•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will start, see limited minutes Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable for Wednesday's contest•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To play limited minutes Sunday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.