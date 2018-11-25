Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable vs. Clippers

Harkless (knee) is listed as probable Sunday against the Clippers.

Harkless made his return to action last week after missing several weeks, but he's been limited to just 20 total minutes in the two games since returning. The probable designation is likely just precautionary as the Blazers monitor his workload following the long layoff.

