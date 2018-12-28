Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Produces well-rounded line in win
Harkless finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 110-109 overtime victory over the Warriors.
As a low-usage player in the Trail Blazers' offensive system, Harkless doesn't consistently crack double figures, so performances like this shouldn't be viewed as the norm. The forward has, however, shown an ability to rack up defensive stats when he receives steady run. If Harkless can maintain a consistent 30-minute role, he's capable of delivering value outside of shallow formats.
