Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Productive in return to action
Harkless (knee) pitched in 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Portland's 111-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
The sixth-year wing was successful in his first game action since March 25, and he likely logged more minutes than originally planned with Evan Turner exiting the game in the third quarter with a toe injury. Harkless encouragingly picked up offensively where he'd left off prior to his injury, turning in a perfect showing from the field and generating his sixth double-digit scoring effort over his last seven games overall. With Turner now hobbled and potentially set to miss Game 3 at a minimum, Harkless could well line up for a start in New Orleans on Thursday.
