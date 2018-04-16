Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Progressing, but uncertain for Game 2

Harkless was able to do some running with resistance bands following the Trail Blazers' practice Sunday, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The activity is a sign that Harkless is progressing from the arthroscopic procedure he required on his left knee, which has sidelined him for the Blazers' last 10 games, including Saturday's playoff-opening loss to the Pelicans. Unless Harkless is able to put in a full workout Monday or during Tuesday's morning shootaround, it's unlikely that he'll be cleared to play in Game 2. Harkless appears to be more realistically targeting a return later in the first round.