Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Friday
Harkless is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors with a sore lower back, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Harkless missed five games in January and only played 13.0 minutes in the games he did suit up for, so his absence likely wouldn't affect the Blazers rotation too much. If he is unable to go, Al-Farouq Aminu and Noah Vonleh could see extended run.
