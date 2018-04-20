Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Game 4

Harkless is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless has played in both Games 2 and 3 following a half-month absence due to a knee injury, averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.5 minutes. But, some soreness is apparently catching up with him. Evan Turner (toe) is also questionable for the contest. If both players end up missing the game, Pat Connaughton, Zach Collins and Shabazz Napier are all candidates to see expanded roles. More information on Harkless' status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.