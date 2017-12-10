Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Monday
Harkless (quad) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com
Harkless was absent from Saturday's loss to the Rockets, and there doesn't appear to be much optimism surrounding his status for Monday on the road at Golden State. The Trail Blazers will likely update Harkless' status after shootaround Monday morning, but if he is unable to play, Evan Turner would be in line to pick up his second straight start at small forward.
