Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Saturday

Harkless (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless suffered a left knee injury during Thursday's tilt against the Timberwolves and did not return. He's apparently still feeling some pain the day after the incident. More information on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.

