Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Saturday

Harkless (quad) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Harkless was absent from Thursday's practice, leaving in status for Saturday in doubt, but the Blazers look to be holding out some hope that he will be able to play. Harkless suffered the injury in the first half of Tuesday's contest and Pat Connaughton ended up being the biggest benefactor, playing 26 minutes. Should Harkless be held out of Saturday's game, expect Connaughton to again take on a bulk of Harkless' minutes, with Evan Turner also likely seeing an expanded role.