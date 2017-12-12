Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Wednesday

Harkless (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Harkless has been sidelined for two consecutive games because of a bruised left quad, but could be nearing a return given his questionable designation. Look for Harkless to test out the quad during Wednesday's morning shootaround, with a decision on his availability likely coming shortly after. Evan Turner has started the last two games in his place, averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 28.5 minutes during that span.