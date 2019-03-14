Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Friday
Harkless is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless has emerged from Tuesday's win over the Clippers with knee soreness, which is putting his status for Friday into question. If he ends up on the shelf, Jake Layman could see extra usage.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Disappointing effort Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Season-best scoring effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Rare double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Complete line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays just 20 minutes in loss•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.