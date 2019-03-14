Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Friday

Harkless is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless has emerged from Tuesday's win over the Clippers with knee soreness, which is putting his status for Friday into question. If he ends up on the shelf, Jake Layman could see extra usage.

