Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable to return

Harkless is questionable to return Sunday against Denver due to left hip tightness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Harkless suffered the injury in the second half and departed after scoring four points (2-2 FG) and registering five rebounds over 22 minutes. It remains to be seen whether he'll return for the final quarter of play.

