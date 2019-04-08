Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable to return
Harkless is questionable to return Sunday against Denver due to left hip tightness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Harkless suffered the injury in the second half and departed after scoring four points (2-2 FG) and registering five rebounds over 22 minutes. It remains to be seen whether he'll return for the final quarter of play.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Double-double, three blocks in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Off injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Disappointing effort Thursday•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...