Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Quiet in Game 3 start
Harkless scored five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 3.
Getting the start in place of Evan Turner (toe), Harkless didn't see a meaningful increase in his court time or production. After missing the final nine games of the regular season as well as Game 1 with a knee injury of his own, however, the 24-year-old can't be expected to make a sudden impact. Even if Turner is able to return for Game 4 on Saturday, Harkless' workload likely won't change much in a return to the bench.
