Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Quiet in overtime loss
Harkless mustered seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime loss to the Jazz.
Harkless saw teammates Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollumm and Jusuf Nurkic put up 65 shot attempts overall, which left precious little for anyone else. The reduced usage led to Harkless' lowest number of shot attempts on the season and a second consecutive single-digit scoring tally. Given the extensive offensive roles that the aforementioned trio boasts within the Blazers' system, Harkless' scoring contributions will inevitably continue to fluctuate on a nightly basis.
