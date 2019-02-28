Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Rare double-double in win

Harkless totaled 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Harkless had another well-rounded performance on Wednesday. In six games prior to Wednesday's, Harkless averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.7 minutes. He's been a player best reserved for deep leagues, but if his recent productive streak continues, he'll be worth an add across all formats.