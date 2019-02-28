Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Rare double-double in win
Harkless totaled 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Celtics on Wednesday.
Harkless had another well-rounded performance on Wednesday. In six games prior to Wednesday's, Harkless averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.7 minutes. He's been a player best reserved for deep leagues, but if his recent productive streak continues, he'll be worth an add across all formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Complete line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays just 20 minutes in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Struggling to regain minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores season-high 16 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores six points in 18 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...