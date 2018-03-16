Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Rare offensive contributions Thursday
Harkless managed 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 win over the Cavaliers.
Harkless served as an ideal and surprising complementary source of offense on the night, turning in only his fourth double-digit scoring effort since Jan. 9. The six-year veteran rarely puts up double-digit shot attempts, so Thursday's level of offensive involvement was indeed an outlier. Despite the encouraging performance, Harkless' overall body of work this season makes him difficult to trust outside of the deepest of formats.
