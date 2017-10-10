Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Reduced involvement Monday
Harkless mustered seven points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 97-83 exhibition win over the Kings.
Harkless had been perfect from the field just a night prior, but his production took a slight downturn Monday. He was outplayed by his primary competition for the top small forward job, Evan Turner, with the latter generating 10 points in just 17 minutes off the bench. Nevertheless, the battle between the two has been fairly even throughout the first four exhibitions, and Harkless is expected to see a solid amount of minutes irrespective of whether he's able to secure the top spot at the three heading into the regular season.
