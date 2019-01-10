Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Friday
Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless is still battling a sore knee and will miss a second straight game as a result. With Harkless unavailable, Evan Turner and Jake Layman are both options to see increased minutes.
