Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Friday

Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless is still battling a sore knee and will miss a second straight game as a result. With Harkless unavailable, Evan Turner and Jake Layman are both options to see increased minutes.

