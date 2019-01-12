Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Sunday
Harkless (knee) won't play Sunday against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Left knee soreness has prevented Harkless from playing in four of the past seven games, and he'll miss another contest Sunday. He missed 12 games from Oct. 29 through Nov. 20 with the same issue.
