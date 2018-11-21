Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains out Wednesday
Harkless (knee) is out Wednesday against Milwaukee, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless has been sidelined for nearly a month with right knee soreness. The Blazers have provided essentially no updates on his condition and he should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
