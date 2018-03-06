Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains questionable Monday
Harkless (knee) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Harkless sat out Saturday's game against the Thunder with a left knee injury and is now in danger of missing a second straight Monday. That said, it appears a final decision won't be made until Harkless is able to test everything out during pregame warmups, so we may not get final word until just prior to tip-off. Evan Turner picked up the start Saturday in Harkless' place, posting 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for remainder of contest Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Posts 15 points in Friday start•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will start Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...