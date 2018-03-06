Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Remains questionable Monday

Harkless (knee) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless sat out Saturday's game against the Thunder with a left knee injury and is now in danger of missing a second straight Monday. That said, it appears a final decision won't be made until Harkless is able to test everything out during pregame warmups, so we may not get final word until just prior to tip-off. Evan Turner picked up the start Saturday in Harkless' place, posting 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes.