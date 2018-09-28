Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out for Saturday's game

Harkless (knee) will not play Saturday against Toronto, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site.

As expected, Harkless has been ruled out for the preseason opener against the Raptors on Saturday due to nursing a knee injury. The 24-year-old expects to be ready for the regular season opener on Oct. 18.

