Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Friday
Harkless (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
After playing 27 minutes in Tuesdays win over the Clippers, Harkless was placed on the injury report with a sore left knee and will be forced to sit out Friday's outing. With Harkless out, Rodney Hood and Jake Layman should both see extended minutes off the bench.
