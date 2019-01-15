Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Monday

Harkless (knee) won't play Monday against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless is slated to miss his fourth straight game while nursing a left knee injury. He appears to be trending in the right direction and was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day, but he evidently doesn't feel healthy enough to give it a go. Jake Layman figures to notch another start with Harkless on the shelf.