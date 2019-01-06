Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Saturday

Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Despite being listed as probable, Harkless will miss his second game in the past week due to a balky knee. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Knicks, while Evan Turner figures to pick up another start in his stead Saturday.

