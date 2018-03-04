Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Saturday
Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless picked up a knee injury during Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, and it appears the issue is still bothersome enough to keep him sidelined. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Lakers. In the meantime, Evan Turner looks to be the leading candidate to start and see an uptick in minutes in Harkless' absence.
